Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 99

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 99 ($1.26).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($66,497.54). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,381.83). Insiders acquired a total of 5,294 shares of company stock valued at $422,789 in the last three months.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 80.18 ($1.02) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.96. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.08).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

