Brokerages Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 99

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 99 ($1.26).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.11) to GBX 94 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.43) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($66,497.54). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,279 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,381.83). Insiders acquired a total of 5,294 shares of company stock valued at $422,789 in the last three months.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
