Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 511.43

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.43 ($6.52).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($5.96) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 520 ($6.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.50) to GBX 530 ($6.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.76) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($639,006.37). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,261.13).

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 429.60 ($5.48). 5,590,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The firm has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($5.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a GBX 100 ($1.27) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

