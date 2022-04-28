Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 371,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,357. The company has a market cap of $729.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.