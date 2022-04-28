Brokerages Anticipate A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.93. A-Mark Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $8.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AMRK traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,785. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.40.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

