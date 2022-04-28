Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.78 million.Brightcove also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 198,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,342. The firm has a market cap of $275.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

