Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.05

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 14.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Braskem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

