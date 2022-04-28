Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

