BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

BOKF stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.37. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,160. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

