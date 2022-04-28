BMO Capital Markets Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $174.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.73.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.62 on Monday. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

