BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.8515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

