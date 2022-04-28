Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 137,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 137,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$84,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,657,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,027,774.

On Thursday, April 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$2,550.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 173,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.00.

Shares of Blue Star Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.16.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

