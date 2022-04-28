BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

