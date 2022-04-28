BitTube Market Capitalization Achieves $136,313.55 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BitTube has a total market cap of $136,313.55 and approximately $2,479.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.95 or 0.00571912 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 342,005,414 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.