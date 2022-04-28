Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $12.62 million and $264.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00006688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00377459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00079845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

