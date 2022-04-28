BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $166,298.79 and $72,088.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

