BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.48

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 151007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

