Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $370.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.50.

TECH opened at $380.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.56 and a 200 day moving average of $445.85. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $126,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

