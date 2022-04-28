Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,118,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $500.57. 4,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,273. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.37 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

