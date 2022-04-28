BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 3,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,639,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 690,387 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

