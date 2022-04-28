Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 224,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 70,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

