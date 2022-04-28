BBR Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $117.06. 17,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,225. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

