Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0402 on Major Exchanges

Bata (BTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 32% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $203,041.78 and $28.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00258321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.