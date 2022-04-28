Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Down 5.1%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 2,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSFFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.00 ($46.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

