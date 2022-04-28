Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 754,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 8,447,452 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Barclays by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 386,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

