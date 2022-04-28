Barclays Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $40.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $14,473,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

