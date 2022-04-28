Barclays Boosts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $135.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

NYSE:BG opened at $118.96 on Monday. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

