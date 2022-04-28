Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 410,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

