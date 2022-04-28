Bank of America Corp DE Sells 960,359 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.86% of Rockwell Automation worth $755,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.79. 575,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,886. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average is $304.49.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

