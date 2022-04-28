Bank of America Corp DE Sells 960,359 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 960,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.86% of Rockwell Automation worth $755,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.79. 575,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,886. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.83 and a 200-day moving average of $304.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

