Bank of America Corp DE Sells 278,331 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,459,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.99% of Capital One Financial worth $1,227,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after buying an additional 296,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

NYSE COF traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

