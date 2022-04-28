Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.12% of AON worth $739,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AON by 78.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,791 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.83. 10,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,154. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.01 and a 200-day moving average of $299.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

