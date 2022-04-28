Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 386,401 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.61% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $860,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 3,235,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,207. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.