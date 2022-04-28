Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 193,315 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.10% of Equity Residential worth $1,050,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

