Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.63% of Quest Diagnostics worth $558,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,022. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.