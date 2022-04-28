Bank of America Corp DE Has $773.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.67% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $773,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. 589,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,362. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

