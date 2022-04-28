Bank of America Corp DE Has $534.65 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.75% of WEC Energy Group worth $534,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $102.42. 14,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.