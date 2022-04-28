Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.88 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $5,884,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

