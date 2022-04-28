Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $618,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AZN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.79. 337,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

