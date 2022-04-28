Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,705,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after acquiring an additional 293,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253,716 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $124.49. 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.