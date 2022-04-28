Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,734,310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 9.96% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,729,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 694,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,969. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

