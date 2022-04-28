Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,324,742 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.66% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $8,590,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 23,657,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,455,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.