Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 580,751 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $985,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,894,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,456,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,979,000.

IWB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.66. 1,647,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,162. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.48 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

