Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 545,431 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,542. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

