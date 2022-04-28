B. Riley Weighs in on Safehold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safehold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. Safehold has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,258,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,251,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.