Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AZIHY remained flat at $$48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Azimut has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

