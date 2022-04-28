Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AZIHY remained flat at $$48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Azimut has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $53.79.
