AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 608.4% in April

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $27.09 on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15.

Get AXA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.