Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,170,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.