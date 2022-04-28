Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $98.69 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

