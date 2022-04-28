Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $520.48 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

