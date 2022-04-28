AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $20.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 363,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 495,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.